Bihar Government Mulls New Health Science University For Medical Education

Bihar Government is pondering on a new Health Science University in the state

Bihar government is mulling over a new Health Science University in the state. The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi informed about the state government's efforts in the field of medical education at an event which was organized to celebrate the completion of one year of the Central Government's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme.

At the event he said that the state government has already begun the process of opening 11 new medical colleges in the state. The building for the Medical College in Madhepura will be finished by November this year.

The Government is also constructing one hospital each in Purnea and Chhapra. For the hospital building in Purnea, 365 crore fund has been allocated, and 425 crore fund has been allocated for the hospital building in Chhapra.

The Government has also awarded tenders for the construction of Medical colleges in Begusarai, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Jamui, and Buxar.

The Deputy CM said that Bihar will also benefit from the Central Government's decision to open 75 new medical colleges across the country.

He expressed his dissatisfaction about the number of doctors available per thousand population for Bihar is low in comparison to other states. In Bihar, for a population of 3,207 people, only one doctor is available. For Tamil Nadu this number is 4 and for Kerala and Karnataka, it is 1.5.

He said that after independence proper attention was not given to opening of medical institutes in Bihar.

