Bihar DELED Online Counselling 2024: Check Details Here

Bihar DELED Online Counselling 2024: Candidates can apply by visiting official website.
Bihar DELED Counselling 2024 Schedule: The Bihar School Examination Board has released a notification regarding the counselling services and admission process for the 2-Year Diploma Course (DELED). Candidates who have qualified for the Bihar DELED Entrance Exam 2024 can check and download the schedule, procedure, required documents, and full details from the official website, deledbihar.com. The registration process for Bihar DELED counselling 2024 will end on June 26.
Bihar DELED Online Counselling 2024: Important Dates
- Date of application: June 20 to June 26
- Date of release of the first selection list: July 02
- Enrollment period: July 3 to July 8
- Date of release of the second list: July 12
- Nomination period based on the second list: July 13 to July 16
- Date of release of the third list: July 19
- Nomination period based on the third list: July 20 to July 22
Bihar DELED Online Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official website, deledbihar.com
- Navigate to login section on the homepage
- Enter your credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth
- Click on login
- Enter your details and educational details
- Make payment of the counselling fee through net banking, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, etc.
- Take a printout of the payment receipt along with the counselling form
Bihar DELED Online Counselling 2024: Educational Qualification
- Candidates must have at least 50% marks in Senior Secondary (+2) or its equivalent examination to be eligible for admission to the DELED course
- There will be a 5% relaxation in qualifying marks for all reserved category/disabled candidates for nomination
- Urdu candidates who have passed the Maulvi examination with 50 percent marks will be eligible for enrollment in the DELED course