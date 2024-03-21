Bihar DElEd Exam 2024 To Be Held On March 30, Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern

Bihar DElEd Exam 2024: Incorrect answers will not attract any negative marks.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance exam 2024. According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted on March 30 in several districts of the syaye.

The exam will be held in computer-based mode for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The test will comprise 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each worth 1 mark. Incorrect answers will not attract any negative marks.

The admit card will be released in due course on BSEB's official website, deledbihar.com. The admit cards will contain essential details such as candidates' names, examination centre, date and time of examination, etc.

Candidates will be required to carry a copy of the admit card to be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The Bihar DElEd exam is held for admission to the two-year DElEd course. Individuals aspiring for admission to the programme will have to undergo a two-stage selection process, including a written test and an interview. Clearing both stages is mandatory for enrollment.

The Bihar DElEd exam syllabus includes general Hindi/Urdu, mathematics, science, social studies, general English, and logical and analytical reasoning.

Bihar DElEd Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card