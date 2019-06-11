Bihar Diploma Certificate Exam (DCECE) Admit Card Today

Bihar DCECE Admit Card: Know How To Download

Admit cards will be released for the Bihar Diploma Certificate entrance exam today. Otherwise referred to as Bihar DCECE, the exam was initially scheduled to be held on June 16 and 17, however on June 5 the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board notified a change in the exam date. As per the new exam date set by the Board, the Bihar DCECE will be held on June 23 and 24. The admit cards will be released today. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Board at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Download Admit Card

On the other hand, admit cards for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam which was initially scheduled to be released on June 13 will now be released on June 17. Likewise, the exam dates have also been changed. The exam will be held on June 29 and 30.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) was constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995 . It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions to various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in colleges and Universities in the state.

