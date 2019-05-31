Bihar Board Releases Class 10 Compartmental Exam Result

Bihar Board matric compartmental result released today

Bihar Board has released class 10 compartmental exam result on its official website. Bihar Board was among the first education boards to release 10th board exam result this year. Matric results were announced on April 6, 2019. More than 16 lakh students appeared in the exam out of which 80.73 per cent students passed. Students who did not qualify in the exam the first time around had the option to appear for Compartment exam.

BSEB Matric Compartmental Exam Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Step one: Go to official website for Bihar Board: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your roll code and roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Bihar 10th Compartmental Result 2019: Direct Link

This year 16,60,609 students had registered for the matric exam out of which 16,35,070 appeared and 13,20,036 students passed. 683990 boys and 636096 girls passed in the Bihar Board matric exam this year.

Sawan Raj Bharti from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui topped with 486 marks resulting in a staggering 97.2% marks. Ronit Raj, also from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui scored 483 marks and 96.6% and was ranked second in the state. The top three was rounded off by Priyanshu Raj, also from Simultala Aawasiya Vidyalaya who scored 96.2% marks.

