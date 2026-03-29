Bihar Class 10 Result 2026: Son Of A Security Guard, Krishna Gupta Tops Bihar Class 10 Exam

BSEB 10th Result Topper 2026: Krishna Gupta, a resident of Mushahri village in the Vijayipur block of Gopalganj district, has emerged as the district topper in this year's Bihar Class 10 result. With an score of 482 marks, Krishna has also secured a place in Bihar's top-10 list, ranked at serial number 104. Achieving 96 per cent marks.

Interestingly, Krishna hails from the home constituency of Bihar's Education Minister, Sunil Kumar. The Mushahri village falls under Bhore assembly constituency, from where the minister is elected as a JD(U) MLA.

Krishna Gupta comes from a humble family background. His mother, Kumari Reena, is a government teacher and currently serves as the principal at Dharamparsa High School in Manjhagadh block, while his father, Sudhir Gupta, works as a security guard. Krishna attributes his success to his mother, saying that her guidance and strict discipline in studies played a key role in shaping his academic journey.

Focusing on his studies, Krishna stayed away from social media, using YouTube only to clarify doubts in his subjects. He believes that maintaining focus and avoiding distractions was a major reason behind his performance. Krishna said he aspires to pursue engineering.

Other district toppers from Gopalganj who made it to the Bihar district toppers' list include:

Anshu Kumari - 479 marks

Ranjana Kumari - 476 marks

Amrita Kumari Gupta - 476 marks

Neeraj Kumar - 476 marks

Notably, a total of 15,10,928 students appeared for the examination, including 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys. Out of the total candidates, 12,35,743 students passed the exam. Among them, 4,43,723 students secured first division, 4,75,511 students obtained second division, and 3,03,103 students passed in third division.

According to the board, the pass percentage is 81.79 per cent, and the top 10 ranks were secured by 139 students, including 57 girls. The exams were conducted from February 17 to 25 across 1,699 centres in two shifts.