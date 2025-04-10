Bihar Civil Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out, Here's How To Check

Bihar Civil Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Bihar District Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025 has been declared today. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can access their results on the official website of the Bihar Civil Court at patna.dcourts.gov.in. A total of 42,397 candidates have qualified in the exam. The preliminary test was conducted on December 22, 2024.

Category-wise, the number of qualified candidates is as follows:

Unreserved: 17,043

EWS: 4,176

BC: 4,968

EBC: 8,269

SC: 6,495

ST: 391

WBC: 1,055

The candidature of five candidates with roll numbers 531283, 531289, 668954, 668949, and 668955 has been cancelled due to their alleged involvement in malpractices.

Bihar Civil Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of Bihar District Court at patna.dcourts.gov.in.

Click on the Recruitment link.

On the new page, click on the "Bihar District Court Clerk Prelims Result 2025" link.

A PDF file containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will open.

Download the file and keep a hard copy for future reference.

According to the official notice, the written test for candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination will be conducted in Patna. The schedule for the written test will be released on the official website of the Civil Courts, Patna.

For further updates and related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar Civil Court.