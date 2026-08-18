Bihar Board Registration 2027: Final Window Open For Class 10, 12 Till August 22

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened a final registration window for the Bihar Board 2027 exam. Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate students can complete the registration process from August 18 to August 22, 2026. The special opportunity is available for students who could not complete their registration earlier. The board has asked school and college heads to complete the process through the official BSEB portals. Students registering during this special window will have to pay the registration fee along with the late fee.

Bihar Board Registration 2027 for Class 10, 12

The Bihar Board Registration 2027 process will be completed online by the heads of educational institutions. They must check details, signatures and other required documents of a student.

For the Intermediate annual examination 2027, Institutions will have to use their user ID and password on the BSEB Intermediate portal to complete the registration. They have to deposit the required fee.

Similarly, recognised schools can complete the Class 10 or Matric registration process through the BSEB secondary education portal using their institutional login details.

Bihar Board Matric Registration 2027 Fee Details

For the Bihar Board Matric Registration 2027, the total fee for regular category students is Rs 450. Independent category students will have to pay Rs 580. The fee includes the online registration application fee, online data entry fee, registration fee and late fee. Independent category students will also have to pay a permission fee of Rs 130.

Check the fee details in the table below:

Fee Component Regular Category Independent Category Online registration application fee Rs 50 Rs 50 Online data entry fee Rs 50 Rs 50 Registration fee Rs 250 Rs 250 Premission fee - Rs 130 Late fee Rs 100 Rs 100 Total Rs 450 Rs 580

Bihar Board Dummy Registration Card 2027

Schools must download the dummy registration cards and verify all details with students and their parents or guardians. If any mistake is found, it should be corrected online. The signed dummy registration card must also be uploaded by August 22, 2026.

The BSEB has warned that students whose signed dummy registration cards are not uploaded may not be allowed to submit the examination application form or receive the admit card for the Bihar Board Class 10 annual exam 2027.