Bihar Board Inter Result 2018 In First Week Of June

However, much to students' dismay, the process of evaluation and subsequently the process of decoding the answer sheets was delayed resulting in delay in result declaration.
The result will now be released on June 6, 2018. The result will be available on the official website and on partner results website. The result for Bihar Board matric students will be out on June 20.
Meanwhile, there is no word from Patna University where the last date to apply for degree programs was today (May 31). Other than Patna University, several other universities have also begun the application process for admission to degree programs.
CommentsThe delay in the result is only detrimental to students who would have to miss out on deadlines because of the delay from the board. Speaking to a former student of the board NDTV found that this has been the case in earlier years as well. Students have had to miss out on study and job opportunities due to delay in board results.
