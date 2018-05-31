Bihar Board Inter Result 2018 In First Week Of June

Bihar Board inter result 2018 is expected in the first week of June.

Written by | Updated: May 31, 2018 20:20 IST
New Delhi:  Bihar Board intermediate students can bid goodbye to their anxieties as the board has confirmed that the result for inter board exam will be released in the first week of June. With the declaration of the result, a long and tedious wait will be over. Bihar Board had conducted the intermediate exams in February itself and the evaluation process had begun in March. The board had intended to announce the results in April.

However, much to students' dismay, the process of evaluation and subsequently the process of decoding the answer sheets was delayed resulting in delay in result declaration. 

The result will now be released on June 6, 2018. The result will be available on the official website and on partner results website. The result for Bihar Board matric students will be out on June 20. 

Meanwhile, there is no word from Patna University where the last date to apply for degree programs was today (May 31). Other than Patna University, several other universities have also begun the application process for admission to degree programs. 

The delay in the result is only detrimental to students who would have to miss out on deadlines because of the delay from the board. Speaking to a former student of the board NDTV found that this has been the case in earlier years as well. Students have had to miss out on study and job opportunities due to delay in board results. 

