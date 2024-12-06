Bihar Board Inter, Matric Datesheet To Be Released Anytime Soon

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam Date 2025: The date sheet for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board exams 2025 for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams is expected to be released anytime soon. The board exams are scheduled to begin in mid-February. Today, the board will also release model paper PDFs on its official website.

Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 theory exams began with the Mother Tongue paper on February 15, 2024, while the Class 12 exams commenced on February 1. The exams were conducted in two shifts: from 9.30am to 12.45pm and 2pm to 5.15pm.

BSEB Model Papers: Steps To Download

Visit the board's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the circulars section.

Look for the model paper for your preferred subject.

The BSEB model paper for Class 12/10 exams 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Until the model papers for the 2025 board exams are live, students can access last year's question papers on Bihar Board's official website under the Student's Corner section. They can also find mock test question papers on the website.