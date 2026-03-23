Bihar Board Class 12 Result On March 23: How To Check Instantly Without Any Glitch

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 12 board exam results today. The announcement was made by Anand Kishor, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board. Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official BSEB websites as well as the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page, where a direct link will be activated.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 2 to 13, 2026, at 1,762 centres, with 13,17,846 students appearing for the exams. The Class 10 examinations were held from February 17 to 25 at 1,699 centres across 38 districts of the state. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the Matric exams.

How To Check Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026

Visit the official BSEB website.

Click on the relevant result link (Class 10 or Class 12).

Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and roll code.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their Class 12 results using the NDTV result checker to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites. They can scan the image below or visit NDTV's Bihar Board examination page to access the results.

Following the press conference, the result links will be activated on the official BSEB websites: