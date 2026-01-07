Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026: Admit Card Released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 annual examinations 2026. Admit cards can be downloaded from official website of BSEB. The BSEB Class 10 theory examinations will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2026.

According to the board, the admit cards can be downloaded by school authorities only using their login credentials. Schools are required to verify the details, sign and stamp the admit cards before giving them to students.

The admit card contains important information like name of the student, roll number, registration number, address of the exam centre, subject wise exam timings and instructions to be followed on the exam day. Students are advised to check all the information carefully and inform their school immediately of any mistake.

The board said schools have been asked to distribute admit cards on time so that students do not face any problems before the examination.

Along with this, Bihar School Examination Board has also released the practical exam dates of Class 12 Intermediate Annual Examination 2026. These practical examinations will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2026. The admit cards of students appearing in the practical examination are available on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.com. Class 12 Theory Exam Admit Card will be uploaded soon.

Other information and instructions related to the examination can be seen on the official website of the board.