Bihar Board Announces New Guidelines For Class 12 Exams 2025, Check Details

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced significant changes in the guidelines for the upcoming Class 12 board exams, scheduled from February 1 to February 15, 2025. In a major update, students will now be allowed to wear shoes and socks inside the examination hall. Earlier, the admit cards explicitly mentioned a ban on footwear.

This relaxation has been given considering the cold weather. However, BSEB will reassess the situation after February 5 and decide whether to continue or revoke this exemption.

Entry Rules And Cool-Off Time

BSEB has also issued important instructions regarding exam center entry:

Students must reach the examination center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts.

For the first shift, entry will be allowed until 9am, and for the second shift, until 1.30pm.

Once the gates close, no student will be allowed inside.

Before beginning the exam, students will get 15 minutes of cool-off time to carefully read the question paper.

Bihar Board Control Room And Helpline

To assist students, BSEB has set up a control room that will operate from January 31 to March 15, 2025 in three shifts, from 6am to 6pm.

For any issues, students can reach out to the board using the following helpline numbers:

0612-2232227, 0612-2232257.

Students are advised to follow these guidelines carefully to ensure a smooth examination process.

