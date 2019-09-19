Bihar Board Releases Dummy Admit Card For Matric Exam 2020

Bihar Board has released dummy admit card for matric exam students

Days after it released the dummy admit card for class 12 students, Bihar Board has released the dummy admit cards for class 10 students. The dummy admit card is available for download on the board's official website. Students would need the school code, registration number, and their date of birth as supplied at the time of registration with the board, to download their respective dummy admit card.

Bihar Board began the practice of releasing dummy admit cards last year to reduce any errors in the student detail in the final admit card which is issued for appearing in the board exams.

Last year, the dummy admit cards were made available via the school, i.e. the schools were responsible for downloading the dummy admit cards and distributing them to the students. This year, however, students can directly download their admit cards and report any errors in the details to the head of their school.

Students can download their dummy admit card from the board's official website for matric education, 'biharboard.online/'. This should not be confused with the board's other website 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in', and 'bsebinteredu.in'.

Bihar Board will hold board exams for matric students from February 17 to February 25 in 2020. The board will follow its 50-50 pattern of having 50 per cent objective questions in the board exam question paper.

