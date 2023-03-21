Bihar Board 12th Result Announced: Here's How To Check

The exam results were declared at a press conference.

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Tuesday (March 21) announced results of the Class 12 board exams. The BSEB Bihar board 12th result were announced at 2pm and uploaded on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com, the official websites. As soon as the results were announced, the second website crashed due to heavy load. The Bihar class 12 board exams 2023 were conducted from February 1 to February 14 across 38 districts and 1,464 exam centres, as per the schedule announced by BSEB.

The exam results were announced by officials at a press conference today. BSEB chief Anand Kishor said that more than 13 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, out of which 10,91,948 cleared the exam. Mr Kishor added that the pass percentage is 83.7.

To check the results, students will have to enter their roll number and code on the official websites.

The 10th, 12th exams were held in both the shifts; morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and afternoon shift from 1:45 PM to 5 PM.

Here's how the students can check the results:

To check the Class 12 result, visit any of the official websites

Click on the link that says 'Declared' on the homepage of the website

After clicking the link, the student needs to enter his/her roll number and roll code

After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Students will be getting e-marksheets today. For physical copies, they will have to wait for a few days as those will be distributed by schools.