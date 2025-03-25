Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Options For Failed Students

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 12 results for 2025, with 94.77% of Commerce students and 89.50% of Science students passing. While toppers Priya Jaiswal, Raushani Kumari, Ankita Kumari, and Shakib Sah have reason to celebrate, students who failed can explore alternative options.

For those who did not pass the exam, here are a few possibilities:

Re-evaluation

Students can opt for re-evaluation to ensure their answer sheets were checked accurately. This process allows students to verify if there were any discrepancies in the marking. By re-evaluating their answer sheets, students can potentially improve their scores.

Compartment Exam

Candidates who failed one subject can appear for the supplementary exam, providing another chance to pass. This exam is usually held a few months after the declaration of results. Students can use this opportunity to focus on the specific subject they failed and improve their performance.

Reappear for Exam

Students can restart their studies and reappear for the exam, using the experience to improve their performance. This option allows students to retake the entire exam, giving them a fresh start. By reappearing for the exam, students can work on their weaknesses and strive for better results.

Open Board

Students can explore alternative boards that offer exams twice a year, saving time. Open boards provide flexibility in terms of exam schedules and syllabi. Students can choose to appear for exams through these boards, which can help them save time and get back on track.



Alternative Career Paths

Various career paths, such as polytechnic, ITI, or vocational courses, don't require a 12th pass certificate. Government exams for roles in railways, police, forest department, banking, and more also don't necessitate a 12th pass criterion. Students can explore these options and find alternative career paths that align with their interests and skills.

