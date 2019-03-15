Bihar ITICAT 2019: Application Begins; Details Here

BCECEB has begun online application for ITICAT 2019

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the online application process for ITICAT 2019. ITICAT exam is conducted for admission to Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Bihar. The exam will be conducted on April 28, 2019, however the board has the right to change the exam date at a later stage. The official prospectus for ITICAT is available on the board's website.

The online application for ITICAT 2019 will end on April 3. The last date to pay application fee is April 4, 2019. If a candidate is paying application fee through bank challan, they should do it during bank hours, while for online payment of application fee, candidates will be able to submit the fee by midnight on April 4, 2019.

Students will be allowed to make correction in their application forms from April 4 to April 6, 2019.

The admit cards for the exam will be available to download from April 18, 2019 on the BCECEB website.

Students who have passed 10th board exam with Mathematics and Science or who have passed in an equivalent exam with pass marks in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry can apply for this entrance exam. Those students who are appearing for the qualifying examination this year can also apply.

For admission to IT sector curriculum, candidates must have passed 10th board with Science. For admission to non-engineering programmes, candidates need to have passed class 10th only.

The lower age limit for appearing in ITICAT exam is 14 years as on August 1, 2019, except for Mechanic Motor Vehicle or Mechanic Tractor course, for which the lower age limit is 17 years.

