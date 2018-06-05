Delay In Graduation Part Third Exam, Almost 6 Lakh Students Not Eligible For B.Ed. Entrance In Bihar The application process for the B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test has begun online but close to six lakh students will be deprived of the opportunity to appear in the entrance test.

Almost 6 Lakh Students Will Not Be Able To Apply For B.Ed. Entrance In Bihar New Delhi: The application process for the B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test has begun online but close to six lakh students will be deprived of the opportunity to appear in the entrance test. The eligibility condition for admission to B.Ed. programme is that the candidate must have completed their graduation degree but owing to delay in the graduation third part examination schedule many students are not eligible for the exam yet.



As reported by local dailies, except Patna University all major universities in Bihar have either not released the result for graduation third year students or have not conducted the third year exam yet.



Students fear that by the time either the result is announced or even the exam is conducted the last date to apply for the B.Ed. entrance test will be over. The application process for the exam began on May 30 and will end on June 19. The entrance examination is scheduled for July 15, 2018.



From this year onward, the Bihar government had decided to conduct a common entrance examination for admission to B.Ed. courses on offer at the state universities. This was implemented to check the malpractices plaguing B.Ed. admissions in the state.



The baton to conduct the first ever B.Ed. Common Entrance Test in the state has been given to Nalanda Open University. The application for regular course and distance course is being accepted separately. The application process is completely online (at www.nalandaopenuniversity.com).



The entrance exam will be conducted on July 15. The question paper will have 120 questions carrying one mark each. There will be no negative marking. The question paper will have 15 questions each from General English Comprehension and General Hindi. There will be 25 questions each from Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and Teaching-Learning Environment in Schools. Maximum questions, that is 40 questions, will be from General Awareness.



While the move to conduct a common entrance examination is a wise one, the state universities do not seem to be prepared yet for such an overhaul and it is evident from the delay in exam result and or exam for graduation third year.



