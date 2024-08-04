BHU Undergraduate Admission Schedule Out, Check Details

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the allotment-cum-admission schedule for undergraduate programs for the academic session 2024-2025. Interested and eligible students can apply by visiting the official website, bhucet.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can fill out the registration form and make fee payments until August 10. According to the schedule, the correction window will be open from August 11 to August 12. All submitted preferences will be auto-locked on August 13.

Program Selection:

Students who complete profile registration or are applying for the first time can choose their programs and select their preferences or locations through the CAP portal. Candidates must map the subjects they studied in Class XII to those they appeared for in CUET-2024.

The official notification states: "Only CUET papers corresponding to passed Class XII subjects will be considered. Refer to the Undergraduate Information Bulletin-2024 for subject eligibility details. Providing accurate subject mapping is the sole responsibility of the candidate, and the University's decision in this regard is final."

BHU UG 2024: Steps to Register

Visit the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in

Select 'UG Registration Cum Counselling 2024' on the homepage

Enter the CUET application number along with the date of birth mentioned on the CUET form

Click on 'Register'

Fill out the form by providing the required details

Pay the registration fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Some common undergraduate courses offered by BHU include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Legislative Law, Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Education, and more.

BHU UG 2024: Basic Eligibility Criteria

Students must have the required NTA-CUET (UG) marks for admission

Candidates must have studied relevant subjects at the 10+2 level

Candidates must have secured the required percentage of marks at the 10+2 level

BHU UG 2024: Registration Fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 250

The registration fee charged online during the registration process will be non-refundable.