BHU Opens Spot Round Registration For Vacant Seats Of Postgraduate Programs

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has commenced the Spot Round registration for vacant seats in postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024-25. Those who appeared for the CUET PG can now submit their applications through the Samarth portal.

BHU has implemented the Combined Allotment Program for Postgraduation courses (CAP (PG) - 2024), aimed at streamlining the admission process.



Important Instructions For Applicants:

Candidates must have selected BHU while filling out the CUET 2024 form of NTA and must have appeared in the relevant test for BHU's PG programs.

Before registering, candidates should thoroughly review the NTA CUET (PG) Information Bulletin, BHU Post Graduation Information Bulletin (PGIB) 2024, and BHU Combined Allotment Program for Post Graduation Courses (CAP (PG) - 2024).

Entrance Test: Subjects chosen in the NTA-CUET (PG) exam.

NTA-CUET (PG) Score: Obtained for the specific PG program at BHU.

Graduation subjects: Subjects studied at the undergraduate level.

Graduation marks: Percentage of marks scored at the graduation level. CGPA must be converted to a percentage as per the concerned university's rules.

Personal details: Date of birth, gender, category claim (if applicable), and selection of the PG program must match the details provided in the NTA entrance exam. Mismatched information will result in the cancellation of the application.

NTA application number: Registration for BHU requires a valid NTA Application Number.

Candidates should have scanned copies (jpeg or pdf) of the following documents ready:

10th Marksheet

12th Marksheet

Undergraduate Marksheets (all semesters)

Birth Certificate

Other relevant documents

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee online during the registration process. Additionally, they should verify their age eligibility for specific courses as detailed in the BHU Information Bulletin.