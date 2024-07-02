BHU Invites Applications For Teaching Positions At Its Schools, Check Details

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is inviting applications for teaching positions at its schools. Eligible and interested individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is July 12, and downloaded applications must be submitted by July 17.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General, EWS, and EWS categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 for Group A posts, and Rs 500 for Group B posts.

SC, ST, PwBDs categories and women candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Candidates are required to pay the application fee through online modes such as Internet Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI.

The applications are being invited from Indian citizens for the positions of principal, PGT, TGT, and PRT in various schools affiliated with the university.

Pay Scale:

Group A Principal: Rs 78,800 - Rs 2,09,200

Group B PGT: Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100

TGT: Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400

PRT: Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400

Principal (CHBS, CHGS, SRSV):

Essential Qualifications:

Academic: Master's degree from a recognised university with at least 50% aggregate marks.

For Principal at Shri Ranveer Sanskrit Vidyalaya (K), a Master's degree with 50% marks in Vyakaran, Sahitya, Jyotish, Veda, Darshan, or Sanskrit is required.

BEd or equivalent teaching degree from an NCTE approved institution.

Age Limit: 35-55 years, relaxable as per rules.

Postgraduate Teachers (PGT):

Essential Qualifications:

Two years' integrated postgraduate MSc course from NCERT's Regional College of Education in the relevant subject

Master's Degree with at least 50% aggregate marks in specified subjects:

PGT (English)- English

PGT (Hindi)- Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at

Graduate level.

PGT (Maths)- Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

PGT (History)- History

PGT (Economics)- Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics.

PGT (Psychology)- Psychology

PGT (Darshan)- Darshan, Nyayavaisheshika, Prachinanyaya, Vedanta,

Mimamsa, Samkhyayoga.

PGT (Physics)- Physics / Electronics/Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics

BEd or equivalent degree from an NCTE approved institution.

Proficiency in teaching in Hindi & English medium, or in Hindi & Sanskrit medium for Shri Ranveer Sanskrit Vidyalaya (K).

Age Limit: Maximum 40 years

PGT-Physical Education:

Essential Qualifications:

MPEd with at least 50% marks from an NCTE approved institution.

Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Age Limit: Maximum 40 years

For the position of principal, the university may hold a written test to shortlist candidates. Additionally, further interactions or presentations may be conducted, if necessary, for additional shortlisting. Candidates who are ultimately shortlisted will be invited for an interview.

For all positions, shortlisted candidates will be required to verify their original documents.