BHU Hiring Finance Officer, Check Details To Apply

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi has invited online applications for the post of Finance Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of BHU for detailed information. Candidates having experience in Finance, Accounts and Audit are desirable for the job. The last date for submission of the online application form is October 3, 2024, upto 5 pm. The downloaded application form along with supporting documents should reach the office of the registrar by October 7, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Officers of the organised services of the government and holding analogous posts on regular basis or officers of the organised services of the government drawing Pay level 13 or grade pay of Rs 8,700 or equivalent with three years of working experience are eligible to apply for the post. The role is also open to officers of the organised services of the government drawing the pay in the pay level 12 or grade pay of Rs 7,600 with eight years of working experience.

The officers not exceeding 58 years of age on the closing date of the application form is eligible for the post.

Job role

The Finance Officer will exercise general supervision over the funds of the university. The officer will be required to make suggestions regarding the financial policy and perform such other functions as assigned to him/her by the Executive Council as may be prescribed in the University Act, Statutes, Ordinances and Rules. Further, Finance Officer will also perform duties as have been specified in the university act, statutes, ordinances, rules and regulations as may be required by the statutory bodies, vice-chancellor and rectors.

Salary

The candidate selected for the post will be eligible for a pay level of L-14.

