BHU Admission 2024: Undergraduate Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

BHU Admission 2024: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the Round 1 seat allotment result for admission to undergraduate courses today at 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the counseling process can check their results by visiting the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Students can submit the admission fee until August 20.

BHU UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of BHU, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the "BHU UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link

Enter your login credentials

Check the seat allotment result and save it

Take a printout of the result for future reference

The official notification reads: "Once the merit lists-cum-allotment are released, check them carefully on the admission portal dashboard. It is the responsibility of candidates to check the CAP (UG)-2024 dashboard regularly after each round of seat allotment. If a seat is allotted, the candidate must complete all the required admission formalities. Candidates need to pay the admission fee to secure admission."

BHU UG 2024: Basic Eligibility Criteria

Students must have the required NTA-CUET (UG) marks for admission

Candidates must have studied relevant subjects at the 10+2 level

Candidates must have secured the required percentage of marks at the 10+2 level

Some common undergraduate courses offered by BHU include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Legislative Law, Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Education, and more.