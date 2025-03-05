BET 2025: Biotechnology Eligibility Test To Be Held On May 13, Check Last Date To Register

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025. The registrations for the BET 2025 will be conducted by March 28, 2025 upto 5pm. The deadline for the submission of examination fee through credit card/ debit card/ net banking will close on March 28, 2025 by 11:50 pm. Candidates belonging to the General (UR/OBC-(NCL)/EWS) category will be required to pay a fees of Rs 1,300 while those belonging to the SC/ST/PwD will have to pay Rs 650.



The Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025 is scheduled for May 13, 2025. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours from 10 am to 1 pm in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English medium.



Candidates can apply for BET-2025 through 'online' mode only. The authorities will not accept application forms in any other format. Only one application form will be submitted by a candidate. Multiple application forms submitted by any candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Academic qualification: Bachelors (BE/ BTech/ MBBS) and Masters (MSc/ MTech/ MVSc/ MPharm/ Integrated MSc/MTech) in any discipline of Biotechnology, Life-Sciences or any other allied areas of Biology.



Candidates admitted in any of the MSc/ MTech/ MVSc/ MSc(Agri) programmes supported under the DBT Post Graduate Teaching Programme will be eligible to apply. Candidates who are yet to appear in the final semester examination or awaiting result of final semester examination are also eligible to apply,



Marks: Minimum 60 per cent of marks for General, EWS and OBC category and 55 per cent of marks for SC/ ST/ Differently Abled in aggregate (or equivalent grade).



Age Limit: Upto 28 yearsof age as on the last date of application for General and EWS category. Age relaxation of up to 5 years (33 years) is given for SC/ ST/ Differently Abled/ women candidates and upto 3 years (31 years) for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates.



Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET). Based on the performance in BET 2025, candidates will be shortlisted under Categoy I and Category II of DBT-JRF programme.