Best Scholarships For Indian Students To Study Abroad

The government of India or the host country, the university, or a private organisation offers various scholarship and financial aid options to the aspirants who wish to pursue their higher education in a foreign country.

These scholarships are usually awarded on the basis of merit to students. Along with it, the grant is also given based on gender, race, country, field of study, etc. It can be a one-time payout or a renewable stipend, fully or partially funded.

In order to get a scholarship abroad to study abroad, students must have a minimum of 3.4 - 4.0 GPA along with an IELTS/TOEFL score of 6.5 - 7(IELTS) or around 100 in the TOEFL iBT. The student must not be more than 30 years of age.

Students from India can avail the following scholarships to pursue their higher education.

Scholarships to study in the UK

Commonwealth scholarship and fellowship

Chevening Scholarship

Vice Chancellor's International Scholarships

Rhodes Scholarships

Inlaks Shivadasani Foundation Scholarships

Erasmus Mundus

Felix Scholarships

Scholarships to study in the US

Fulbright- Nehru fellowships

Tata Scholarship

Scholarships to study in China

Chinese government fellowships

Scholarships to study in Canada

UBC Leader of Tomorrow Award

Scholarships to study in Australia

Australia Awards Scholarship

Australian Embassy fully funded scholarships

University of Melbourne Scholarships

Adelaide Scholarship International (ASI)