Best Scholarships For Indian Students To Study Abroad

The government of India or the host country, the university, or a private organisation offers various scholarship and financial aid options to the aspirants who wish to pursue their higher education in a foreign country.
These scholarships are usually awarded on the basis of merit to students. Along with it, the grant is also given based on gender, race, country, field of study, etc. It can be a one-time payout or a renewable stipend, fully or partially funded.
In order to get a scholarship abroad to study abroad, students must have a minimum of 3.4 - 4.0 GPA along with an IELTS/TOEFL score of 6.5 - 7(IELTS) or around 100 in the TOEFL iBT. The student must not be more than 30 years of age.
Students from India can avail the following scholarships to pursue their higher education.
Scholarships to study in the UK
Commonwealth scholarship and fellowship
Chevening Scholarship
Vice Chancellor's International Scholarships
Rhodes Scholarships
Inlaks Shivadasani Foundation Scholarships
Erasmus Mundus
Felix Scholarships
Scholarships to study in the US
Fulbright- Nehru fellowships
Tata Scholarship
Scholarships to study in China
Chinese government fellowships
Scholarships to study in Canada
UBC Leader of Tomorrow Award
Scholarships to study in Australia
Australia Awards Scholarship
Australian Embassy fully funded scholarships
University of Melbourne Scholarships
Adelaide Scholarship International (ASI)