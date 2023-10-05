Bengaluru Scientists Develop New Molecule To Clean Polluted Water

From left to right: Rohit Kapila, Alisha Kamra, Subinoy Rana, and Bhaskar Sen

Scientists at the Materials Research Centre (MRC) of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru have developed a new type of enzyme mimetic capable of efficiently degrading harmful chemicals found in industrial wastewater when exposed to sunlight. Enzymes, which are proteins that facilitate various biological reactions in living organisms, face significant practical limitations. These limitations include susceptibility to denaturation or damage, complex production processes, high expenses, and complications in recycling, said Subinoy Rana, an assistant professor at MRC and the corresponding author of a paper published in Nanoscale.

Producing these enzymes on a large scale is a costly and time-consuming endeavour.

Mr Rana said, "It's a lengthy process, and it's challenging to produce them in quantities exceeding milligrams." Additionally, the storage of natural enzymes is problematic, as most are sensitive to temperature variations and require storage at extremely cold temperatures, sometimes as low as -20°C.

The newly developed NanoPtA, when introduced to wastewater, forms interactions between the benzene rings and lengthy alkyl chains within the molecule. Individual NanoPtA molecules unite to create tape-like structures that emit light, the source of their oxidizing capacity. Consequently, the nanozyme can break down pollutants in wastewater by oxidizing them in the presence of sunlight, thereby reducing wastewater toxicity.

The research team evaluated the nanozyme's impact on common water-polluting effluents like phenols and dyes. Remarkably, it could degrade even small micromolar quantities of these substances within ten minutes when exposed to sunlight. Furthermore, the NanoPtA complex exhibited notable stability, lasting up to 75 days at room temperature.

Mr Rana said, "Proteins are generally stored at -20°C or 4°C, but in this case, it can be stored at room temperature."

The researchers believe that this nanozyme is not only useful for breaking down toxic pollutants but also has potential applications in healthcare.