Beltron DEO CBT 2024 Result: Provisional Merit List Released, Check Details

Beltron DEO Scorecard 2025: The provisional list of 5,000 category-wise qualified DEO candidates, based on the DEO CBT 2024 exam, was released on April 17.

Beltron DEO Scorecard 2025: The Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited has released the provisional merit list for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in 2024. The provisional merit list includes the names of 5,000 qualified candidates. This list is subject to document verification of the candidates. Those who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website - bsedc.bihar.gov.in

Beltron DEO Scorecard 2025: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official Beltron website, bsedc.bihar.gov.in
  • Look for the scorecard download link and click on it
  • Enter your required credentials
  • Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Earlier, the CBT and Typing Test for the Beltron DEO Examination 2024, initially scheduled for November 30, 2024, was postponed and conducted at a later date.

Check the provisional merit list here

All About Beltron 

Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (BSEDC), popularly known as Beltron, is the key government agency driving IT and e-Governance initiatives in Bihar. It serves as a one-stop platform for IT-related business opportunities in the state and actively encourages investment and participation from IT sector stakeholders to promote technological development in Bihar.

