BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 610 Posts, Details Here

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from engineering graduates for 610 Trainee Engineer posts on a temporary basis. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website - bel-india.in. Of the total posts, 488 are invited for the company's Bengaluru complex (TEBG) and rest 122 across India. Registrations will close on October 7, 2025.

BEL Trainee Engineer Posts 2025: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Application Fees

Candidates applying for the post must have a B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (4-year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/ Institution / College. They should not be older than 28 years.

Candidate's application and qualification criteria will be considered for their eligibility to the written examination. The written examination and the category-wise and discipline-wise merit will be considered for candidate's eligibility for the post. Examination will be held for a duration of 90 minutes and will consist of 85 Technical and General Aptitude Questions. One mark will be given for correct answer and 0.25 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

The application fee is Rs. 177 for Unreserved Category (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories are not required to pay any fees for the application.

Candidates can apply for the post of Trainee Engineer in Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical disciplines. Exams will be conducted on October 25 and October 26, 2025.