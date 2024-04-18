'Be Proud...': Bureaucrat's Special Message For Those Who Did Not Clear UPSC

The IAS officer urged aspirants not to give up. (Representative pic)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 on Tuesday. While those who made it to the list celebrated their achievement, others might have been disheartened for not cracking one of the toughest exams in the country. In this regard, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Jitin Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message with those who were not able to clear the exam. He shared his own experience of facing rejection and wrote, "Do not give up. Never. Be proud that you have come this far".

In his post, Mr Yadav recounted the anxious moments of checking the UPSC website repeatedly, hoping to find his name on the list. "I was at home in Gurgaon and got to know that result will come today. I checked UPSC website after every 15 minutes. Finally the link came and i downloaded the pdf. Heart was pumping," the IAS officer wrote.

"I opened it, started scrolling and the list started. I did not have to the courage to do Ctrl + F. Scrolled the entire list, could not find my name. Checked it again, still the same. Did Ctrl + F and it was confirmed that my name was not there in the holy pdf," Mr Yadav continued.

For the ones who did not make it to the final list.



I was at home in Gurgaon and got to know that result will come today. I checked UPSC website after every 15 minutes. Finally the link came and i downloaded the pdf. Heart was pumping.



I opened it, started scrolling and the… — Jitin Yadav (@Jitin_IAS) April 17, 2024

The bureaucrat revealed that when he discovered that he had not cleared the exam, he felt confused and numb. But a friend's reassuring words offered him perspective.

"We sat and he told me one thing - Whatever happens, happens for good only. We can only give our 100%. There are two ways ahead - one to be depressed and do nothing, other to immediately bounce back after couple of days and do what all past selected candidates have done who faced rejections too," Mr Yadav wrote.

"I chose the latter and immediately started working on my weak links. And also, had a good party that night :) When I connect the dots, it all makes sense now. I believed in myself, my process and pushed myself further that I crossed the cut off by a decent margin," Mr Yadav said.

Also Read | Anupam Mittal Lists "3 Things" He Focuses While Hiring For Leadership Roles

In the end, the IAS officer urged aspirants not to give up. "Be proud that you have come this far. If you want to write exam again then focus on overcoming your weakness, and if you are not writing then take a short break, plan out things and then take a call. Better things are waiting for you," he concluded.

Mr Yadav shared the post on Wednesday. Since then, it has amassed more than 117,000 views. In the comments section, one user wrote, "Thoughts and emotions penned down so beautifully, @Jitin_IAS Sir".

"Thank you very much, sir, for your words," said another. "Well said," commented a user.