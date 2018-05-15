Bihar ITI Admit Card Released; Download Now

BCECEB Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download



Bihar ITI Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at bceceboard.com

Step 2: Click on 'Download Admit Card for ITICAT 2018'

Step 3: Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the ITICAT admit card. The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) will be held on May 27, 2018. The ITICAT exam is held for granting admission to different SCVT courses of ITIs across the state. Last year, the ITICAT results were released on July 7, 2017. Interview and allotment process was held at BCECE Office, I.A.S Commission Building, Near Patna Airport. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download the Bihar ITI admit card at the official website bceceboard.com.Meanwhile, ITI candidates who had applied for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts in Indian Railways, are eagerly waiting for the exam date. As of now the Indian Railways has not declared an exact date for the exam; as per the official notification the exam is supposed to be held in April/ May 2018. With the declaration of exam schedule, the RRB admit card will be released soon after.

