Bihar ITI Admit Card Released; Download Now

BCECEB has released the ITICAT admit card. The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) will be held on May 27, 2018.

Education | | Updated: May 15, 2018 17:39 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bihar ITI Admit Card Released; Download Now

BCECEB Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

New Delhi: 
Comments
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the ITICAT admit card. The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) will be held on May 27, 2018. The ITICAT exam is held for granting admission to different SCVT courses of ITIs across the state. Last year, the ITICAT results were released on July 7, 2017. Interview and allotment process was held at BCECE Office, I.A.S Commission Building, Near Patna Airport. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download the Bihar ITI admit card at the official website bceceboard.com.


Bihar ITI Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

 
  • Step 1: Go to the official website at bceceboard.com
  • Step 2: Click on 'Download Admit Card for ITICAT 2018'
  • Step 3: Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth

Meanwhile, ITI candidates who had applied for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts in Indian Railways, are eagerly waiting for the exam date. As of now the Indian Railways has not declared an exact date for the exam; as per the official notification the exam is supposed to be held in April/ May 2018. With the declaration of exam schedule, the RRB admit card will be released soon after.

Click here for more Education News



For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ITICATBihar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka Election ResultsResult and Stats 2013Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Election Results LiveElection ResultsElection Results in Kannada

................................ Advertisement ................................