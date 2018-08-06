BCECE 2018: Second Counselling Postponed For Engineering Admission; Fresh Dates Awaited

BCECE 2018: Second Counselling Postponed For Engineering Admission

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has postponed the second/third round of counselling for BCECE PCM qualified candidates. The board has not given any reason for postponing the counselling process yet. The notice published on the official BCECEB website says that the counselling has been postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The board had also extended the date for reporting at the reporting centre for such students who had been allotted a seat in the first round of counselling. The last date to report for the first round of admission was August 1 which was extended till August 3.

As per the schedule released earlier, the second round of allotment was to be published on August 4 and reporting was to begin on August 5 and continue till August 8.

However, the dates have been postponed intermittently. The board will announce the revised schedule on its official website and students are advised to keep checking the same for any further updates.

The board had released the undergraduate engineering first allotment list on July 30, 2018.

