BCECE 2018: Registration For E-Counselling For Engineering Courses Begins Tomorrow

BCECE 2018: Registration For E-Counselling For PCM Group Begins Tomorrow

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the e-counselling process for BCECE 2018 PCM group tomorrow. The complete counselling and seat allotment process will be conducted online and the registration for the same will begin on July 19, 2018. Students must keep in mind that the process beginning tomorrow is only for candidates who appeared for the PCM group.

The result for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2018 was released on June 19, 2018 on the official BCECEB website. The merit list and rank cards for the qualified candidates is also available on the website.

The application link for e-counselling for Engineering streams will be activated on July 19 at 10:00 am. The last date to register for the counselling is July 25, 2018 till 11:59 pm.

Qualified candidates would have to provide their preference of college and course in the online form. Candidates should also download and take a print out of the choice list.

Students should also keep in mind that there would be no further rounds of registration and those who register within the given time frame only will be eligible for second and third round of counselling.

The detailed information on registration process and counselling process will be released on the BCECEB website soon.

Click here for more Education News