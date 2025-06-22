Bankers Institute Of Rural Development Hiring For Multiple Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 85,000

The Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD) has invited applications for the post of Cooperative Development Officers (CDOs) on a contractual basis. The recruitment is being conducted under NABARD's Centre for Professional Excellence in Cooperatives (C-PEC).

To apply, candidates must fill out the application form available on BIRD's official website. The completed form, along with self-attested documents, should be emailed to recruitment.bird@nabard.org. This is an offline application process via email, so candidates must ensure that all required documents are attached and the form is accurately filled before submission.

The last date to apply is July 12, 2025.

What Are The Posts?

There are 5 contractual vacancies:

CDO Level 1 - 3 posts

CDO Level 2 - 2 posts

These positions are based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and involve responsibilities such as:

Conducting certification and training programs for cooperatives

Managing cooperative databases

Supporting research, studies, and stakeholder engagement in the cooperative sector

Who Can Apply?

For CDO Level 1:

A graduate degree (preferably in Economics, Commerce, Management, Agriculture, or Computer Applications)

At least 2 years of experience in cooperative institutions

For CDO Level 2:

A post-graduate degree in relevant fields (Economics, Rural Development, Banking, etc.)

Minimum 4 years of experience in cooperatives, rural/agricultural finance, or research

Preference will be given to PhD/MPhil holders and published researchers

Maximum age (as on January 1, 2025):

50 years for Level 1

62 years for Level 2

Salary & Tenure

CDO Level 1: Rs 65,000/month

CDO Level 2: Rs 85,000/month

Tenure: Initially 2 years, extendable by up to 2 more years based on performance

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on qualifications and experience. The selection process includes:

A written ability test

A PowerPoint presentation

A personal interview

Application Fee

Rs 590 for one post

Rs 1,180 if applying for both Level 1 and Level 2

Job seekers can view the detailed notification by visiting the official website: birdlucknow.nabard.org