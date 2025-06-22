Bankers Institute Of Rural Development Hiring For Multiple Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 85,000

The Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD) has invited applications for the post of Cooperative Development Officers (CDOs) on a contractual basis. The recruitment is being conducted under NABARD's Centre for Professional Excellence in Cooperatives (C-PEC).
To apply, candidates must fill out the application form available on BIRD's official website. The completed form, along with self-attested documents, should be emailed to recruitment.bird@nabard.org. This is an offline application process via email, so candidates must ensure that all required documents are attached and the form is accurately filled before submission.
The last date to apply is July 12, 2025.
What Are The Posts?
There are 5 contractual vacancies:
- CDO Level 1 - 3 posts
- CDO Level 2 - 2 posts
These positions are based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and involve responsibilities such as:
- Conducting certification and training programs for cooperatives
- Managing cooperative databases
- Supporting research, studies, and stakeholder engagement in the cooperative sector
Who Can Apply?
For CDO Level 1:
A graduate degree (preferably in Economics, Commerce, Management, Agriculture, or Computer Applications)
At least 2 years of experience in cooperative institutions
For CDO Level 2:
A post-graduate degree in relevant fields (Economics, Rural Development, Banking, etc.)
Minimum 4 years of experience in cooperatives, rural/agricultural finance, or research
Preference will be given to PhD/MPhil holders and published researchers
Maximum age (as on January 1, 2025):
- 50 years for Level 1
- 62 years for Level 2
Salary & Tenure
CDO Level 1: Rs 65,000/month
CDO Level 2: Rs 85,000/month
Tenure: Initially 2 years, extendable by up to 2 more years based on performance
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on qualifications and experience. The selection process includes:
- A written ability test
- A PowerPoint presentation
- A personal interview
Application Fee
- Rs 590 for one post
- Rs 1,180 if applying for both Level 1 and Level 2
Job seekers can view the detailed notification by visiting the official website: birdlucknow.nabard.org