Bank Of India Invites Online Applications For Apprentice Trainees 2026

Bank of India (BOI), with its head office in Mumbai, is inviting online applications for eligible candidates for engagement of Apprentice Trainees. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of BOI for complete details. The online applications for the same will commence from December 25, 2025 and conclude on January 10, 2026.

A total of 400 vacancies have been released in various categories of SC, ST, OBC, EWS, General. Of the total 400 vacancies, 195 are for the General category. The vacancies are open for Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal. Candidates can apply for engagement in one state and one zone within that state only.

Eligibility

An Indian citizen with a minimum of 20 years of age and maximum of 28 years is eligible to apply for the role.

The candidate must possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification by central government. The candidate must have passed his/her graduation degree between April 1, 2021 and December 1, 2025.

Appearing in the exam

All applicants who have paid the exam fee will receive intimation from BFSI SSC with date and timing of the examination. All applicants will have to give the online examination on the given date and time using their own front camera enabled desktop or laptop or tablet or smart phone. The applicants will have to display the same ID proof which they would upload on the apprenticeship portal. Except for PWBD candidates, no candidates will be allowed to have any one else near him/her while giving online examination.

Final selection

The final selection of the candidates for apprenticeship will be subject to meeting the cut off marks in the online exam to be decided by the bank, satisfactory verification of the documents furnished in the online application and qualifying the test of local language of the state. The candidates are also required to qualify the final medical test.

