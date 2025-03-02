Bank Of India Invites Applications For 400 Apprentices Posts, Check Selection Process, Other Details

The Bank of India (BOI) is currently accepting applications for the 400 apprentices positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The registration process began on March 1 with a deadline set for March 15.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any field from a recognised university or hold an equivalent qualification approved by the central government. The degree should have been obtained between April 1, 2021, and January 1, 2025.
Age Limit
Applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Eligible candidates must have been born between January 2, 1997, and January 1, 2005, inclusive of both dates.
Selection Process
The recruitment process involves two stages:
- Online Written Examination
- Local Language Proficiency Test
The online test will feature 100 multiple-choice questions, with each question worth one mark. The exam will last for 90 minutes and cover the following topics:
- General/Financial Awareness
- English Language
- Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude
- Computer Knowledge
Candidates applying for specific state vacancies must be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding at least one local language of that state. The language proficiency test will take place after the written examination.
Application Fee
The application fee, payable online, is categorised as follows:
- PwBD Candidates: Rs 400 + GST
- SC/ST/All Women Candidates: Rs 600 + GST
- Other Candidates: Rs 800 + GST
For detailed information and to submit applications, candidates should visit the official Bank of India website.