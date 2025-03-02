Advertisement

Bank Of India Invites Applications For 400 Apprentices Posts, Check Selection Process, Other Details

Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: Candidates applying for specific state vacancies must be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding at least one local language of that state.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bank Of India Invites Applications For 400 Apprentices Posts, Check Selection Process, Other Details
Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: The language proficiency test will be held after the written examination.

The Bank of India (BOI) is currently accepting applications for the  400 apprentices positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The registration process began on March 1 with a deadline set for March 15.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any field from a recognised university or hold an equivalent qualification approved by the central government. The degree should have been obtained between April 1, 2021, and January 1, 2025.

Age Limit

Applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Eligible candidates must have been born between January 2, 1997, and January 1, 2005, inclusive of both dates.

Selection Process

The recruitment process involves two stages:

  • Online Written Examination
  • Local Language Proficiency Test

The online test will feature 100 multiple-choice questions, with each question worth one mark. The exam will last for 90 minutes and cover the following topics:

  • General/Financial Awareness
  • English Language
  • Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude
  • Computer Knowledge

Candidates applying for specific state vacancies must be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding at least one local language of that state. The language proficiency test will take place after the written examination.

Application Fee
The application fee, payable online, is categorised as follows:

  • PwBD Candidates: Rs 400 + GST
  • SC/ST/All Women Candidates: Rs 600 + GST
  • Other Candidates: Rs 800 + GST

For detailed information and to submit applications, candidates should visit the official Bank of India website.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Bank Of India Jobs, Bank Of India Vacancies
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now