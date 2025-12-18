Bank Of India Announces 514 Credit Officer Vacancies, Apply Here

Bank of India (BOI) is inviting applications for Credit Officer posts for the 2025-26 recruitment cycle. This hiring drive aims to strengthen the bank's credit operations by appointing skilled officers in different management roles.

A total of 514 vacancies have been announced under the General Banking Officer (GBO) stream. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online within the given time period through the official Bank of India website.

Recruitment Information and Important Dates

According to the recruitment notification released, Bank of India will recruit 514 Credit Officer positions. These vacancies are in three different management categories: Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS-II), Middle Management Grade Scale-III (MMGS-III), and Senior Management Grade Scale-IV (SMGS-IV).

Online applications for this recruitment will be accepted from December 20, 2025, until January 5, 2026. Interested candidates must apply within the stipulated deadline. This recruitment drive aims to strengthen credit investigation and risk management functions amid the expansion of the banking sector by recruiting experienced officers.

Reservation Information

Reservation rules set by the Central Government will apply in the recruitment process. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities categories will be eligible for reservation benefits as per government guidelines.

Eligibility Requirements

Candidates applying for the Credit Officer position at Bank of India must meet all the prescribed eligibility requirements regarding educational qualifications, age limit, and experience.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must be graduates from a recognized university. Additionally, candidates with a Chartered Accountant, Chartered Financial Analyst, ICWA, MBA or PGDBM in Banking or Finance, or equivalent postgraduate degree in Banking and Credit will be given preference depending on the level of the position.

Age Requirements

Candidates age will be calculated as of November 1, 2025. For the MMGS-II position, the age limit is between 25 and 35 years. For the MMGS-III position, the age limit is 28 to 38 years. For the SMGS-IV position, the candidate must be between 30 and 40 years of age.

Age relaxation will be given by 5 years for SC and ST categories, 3 years for OBC categories, and for candidates with disabilities and ex-servicemen as per government rules.

Experience Requirements

For the MMGS-II position, candidates must have at least 3 years of post-qualification experience at the officer level, of which at least 2 years should be in MSME, corporate, or commercial credit. For the MMGS-III and SMGS-IV positions, approximately 5 to 8 years of progressive and relevant experience in the banking and credit sector, commensurate with senior management roles, is required.

Online Application Process

Eligible candidates will be able to apply online through Bank of India's official website, bankofindia.bank.in, starting December 20, 2025. To do this, go to the Careers or Recruitment section on the website's homepage and open the Credit Officer Recruitment notification. After registering, fill in your personal and professional details, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit your application. After completing the application, download and save the confirmation page.

Selection Process

The selection process will begin with shortlisting of applications. This will be followed by an online examination and/or interview, depending on the number of candidates. The examination will test candidates' professional knowledge, reasoning ability, mathematical skills, and knowledge of credit appraisal and risk management. Detailed information regarding the examination will be provided in the official information booklet.