Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Application Window For 592 Vacancies Closes On November 19

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) will close the registration window for its 2024 recruitment drive on November 19, 2024. This drive aims to fill 592 vacancies across several departments, including Finance, MSME Banking, Digital Group, Receivables Management, Information Technology, and Corporate & Institutional Credit. The application process began on October 30, 2024.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official Bank of Baroda website.

Navigate to the Career tab and select Current Opportunities.

Click on the recruitment notification of your choice.

Hit the Apply Now button.

Enter the required details and pay the application fee according to your category.

Save and print your application for future reference.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Finance 1

MSME Banking 140

Digital Group 139

Receivables Management 202

Information Technology 31

Corporate & Institutional Credit 79

Application Fees

General, EWS, and OBC: Rs 600 + applicable charges

SC, ST, PWD, and Women: Rs 100 + applicable charges

Important Notes For Applicants