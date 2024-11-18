Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Application Window For 592 Vacancies Closes On November 19

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024: The application process began on October 30.
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) will close the registration window for its 2024 recruitment drive on November 19, 2024. This drive aims to fill 592 vacancies across several departments, including Finance, MSME Banking, Digital Group, Receivables Management, Information Technology, and Corporate & Institutional Credit. The application process began on October 30, 2024.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official Bank of Baroda website.
- Navigate to the Career tab and select Current Opportunities.
- Click on the recruitment notification of your choice.
- Hit the Apply Now button.
- Enter the required details and pay the application fee according to your category.
- Save and print your application for future reference.
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Finance 1
- MSME Banking 140
- Digital Group 139
- Receivables Management 202
- Information Technology 31
- Corporate & Institutional Credit 79
Application Fees
- General, EWS, and OBC: Rs 600 + applicable charges
- SC, ST, PWD, and Women: Rs 100 + applicable charges
Important Notes For Applicants
- Once registered, applicants cannot change their category.
- OBC candidates in the 'creamy layer' or those whose caste is not listed in the Central OBC List must select the General category.
- Candidates applying under the EWS category must provide an Income and Asset Certificate issued by a competent authority in the prescribed format.
- Applicants under SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD categories must submit relevant certificates during the application process.
- The number of vacancies, including reserved seats, is provisional and subject to change based on the bank's requirements.
- Reservations for PWD candidates are horizontal, within the overall vacancies.
- Candidates seeking age relaxation must present the necessary certificates during the interview or any subsequent stages of the recruitment process.
- Ex-servicemen do not have reservations in the Officers' Cadre.
- By adhering to these guidelines, candidates can ensure a smooth application process.