Banaras Hindu University To Organise Short Term Course On Yoga

The course titled 'Yoga for Self Discipline and Self Awareness' will be conducted from September 2-14, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Banaras Hindu University To Organise Short Term Course On Yoga
The course is being organised for working professionals at various levels. (Representative image)
New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will be organising a short term certificate course on Yoga from September 2-14, 2024. The course titled “Yoga for Self Discipline and Self Awareness" will be conducted for 12 lecture.

The course is being organised for working professionals at various levels, practising managers, executives, leaders, HODs, entrepreneurs, teachers, researchers, young students who are desirous of learning Yoga for self discipline and self awareness. Participants will  be awarded with a certificate of participation at the end of the course.

The course will be imparted in both the on-line and off-line mode under the supervision of authorities and faculties of Bharat Adhyayan Kendra, BHU by Dr Geeta Yogesh Bhatt.

As per the official notification of on the BHU website, the course is being launched with an  aim to explore and research the rich indigenous intellectual heritage for holistic understanding of Indian Civilisation and to conduct interdisciplinary research in philosophy, language, literature, culture, art, aesthetics, history and science. 

The course will also aim to bring together Sanskrit scholars who display a great deal of interest into literary cultural heritage of Bharata, and modern scholars and scientists interested in Vedic knowledge, for coordinated synthesis of modern knowledge with the Vedic knowledge. 

The complete details about the course are available on the official website of BHU. Interested candidates can visit the official website for detailed information. 

Banaras Hindu University, BHU, Yoga Course
