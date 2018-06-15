'No Bags For Primary School Students', Orders Haryana Government The Haryana government has decided to remove the burden of school bags from primary school students, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bags not required for primary school students: Haryana government Chandigarh: In an announcement which can be described as a relief to both students and parents, the Haryana government has said that it decided to remove the burden of school bags from primary school students. Harayana education minister Ram Bilas Sharma made this announcement today.



"We have decided that students would go to primary schools without bags," Mr. Sharma said in a statement.



Educationalists across the country have been demanding for long to do away with the heavy weight bags -- which are filled with notebooks and textbooks -- the students carry to schools.



The demands have got a momentum recently after the recent



Madras High Court on May 30 asked the Centre to instruct state governments to reduce weight of school children's bags and do away with homework for classes 1 and 2.



The Court then asked the state governments to ensure that weight of the satchels shall not be more than 10 per cent of the weight of the child. It observed that children are neither weightlifters nor school bags loaded containers.



Justice N Kirubakaran, while referring to the government orders (GOs) issued by governments of Telangana and Maharashtra, directed the Centre to direct the state governments and governments of Union Territories to formulate a "Children School Bag Policy" reducing the weight of the satchels in line with the guidelines issued by either state.



In the wake of the Madras High Court order, the



Mr. Sharma also said that starting from July 1, two schools in each block would be made English-speaking education institutions.



The minister said 238 schools at the block-level would be made English-speaking. He said the number of English-speaking schools in the state has already reached 418.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



In an announcement which can be described as a relief to both students and parents, the Haryana government has said that it decided to remove the burden of school bags from primary school students. Harayana education minister Ram Bilas Sharma made this announcement today."We have decided that students would go to primary schools without bags," Mr. Sharma said in a statement.Educationalists across the country have been demanding for long to do away with the heavy weight bags -- which are filled with notebooks and textbooks -- the students carry to schools.The demands have got a momentum recently after the recent Madras High Court's order to CBSE directing it to not overburden children with books and not assign homework to students in classes I and II. Madras High Court on May 30 asked the Centre to instruct state governments to reduce weight of school children's bags and do away with homework for classes 1 and 2.The Court then asked the state governments to ensure that weight of the satchels shall not be more than 10 per cent of the weight of the child. It observed that children are neither weightlifters nor school bags loaded containers.Justice N Kirubakaran, while referring to the government orders (GOs) issued by governments of Telangana and Maharashtra, directed the Centre to direct the state governments and governments of Union Territories to formulate a "Children School Bag Policy" reducing the weight of the satchels in line with the guidelines issued by either state.In the wake of the Madras High Court order, the Centre has also said recently that it will bring a bill in Parliament to ensure that schools do not assign homework to students of classes 1 and 2.Mr. Sharma also said that starting from July 1, two schools in each block would be made English-speaking education institutions.The minister said 238 schools at the block-level would be made English-speaking. He said the number of English-speaking schools in the state has already reached 418. (With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter