'Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai' Campaign Launched To Boost Skill India Digital Hub

At the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary launched a nationwide awareness campaign titled "Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai". This campaign aimed at expanding participation in the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

The campaign marks a significant push to strengthen India's digital skilling ecosystem as the country advances toward its vision of a Viksit Bharat. To amplify its outreach, the initiative has roped in legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose wide appeal is expected to encourage greater awareness and engagement with the platform across diverse sections of society.

SIDH, positioned as India's integrated digital platform for skilling, employment and lifelong learning, has already registered more than 1.5 crore candidates, making it one of the country's largest unified skilling platforms. With rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, automation and digital innovation transforming the job landscape, the platform seeks to enable citizens to upskill, reskill and future-proof their careers.

Speaking at the launch, the minister highlighted India's global recognition for digital public infrastructure initiatives such as India Stack and said SIDH represents the next step in leveraging technology to democratise skill development. He emphasised that the campaign invites every Indian to connect with the ecosystem and take charge of their growth journey.

Designed as a mobile-first, AI-enabled platform, SIDH integrates multiple government skilling initiatives and offers industry-aligned courses. It provides personalised learning recommendations, a central learning management system, digitally verified credentials and QR-code-enabled digital CVs. Features such as Aadhaar-based eKYC registration, OTP-enabled mobile access and availability in over 21 Indian languages aim to ensure inclusion and ease of access.

The campaign will roll out across digital platforms, social media and QR-enabled touchpoints, highlighting India's diversity and reinforcing the message that growth and opportunity are for all.