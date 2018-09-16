AYUSH NET 2018 In November; Know Important Dates

AYUSH NET 2018 Registration On September 20, Check Other Details

Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has notified AYUSH NET 2018. CCRAS will conduct the exam in November on behalf of Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH). The AYUSH National Eligibility Test (NET) will be held on November 13, 2018. Online registration for the exam will begin on September 20, 2018. Interested candidates can apply online at ayush.gov.in.

AYUSH NET will be held for awarding Ph.D. fellowship (SRF) in related streams. Candidates with MD/ MS in any AYUSH streams or graduation with 5 years of experience can apply for the exam. The upper age limit for the exam is 32 years as on January 1, 2019.

The exam will comprise of two parts: Part 1 (Aptitude section) and Part 2 (Subject specific section: Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Sidhha and Homeopathy). The exam will carry a total of 120 marks.

The exam will be held at Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Guwahati.

Candidates shall have to apply online along with exam fee of Rs 1000 (Rs 250 for OBC candidates and 250 for SC/ ST/ PH candidates).

Important Dates

Exam Date: November 13, 2018

Opening Date of Registration: September 20, 2018

Last Date of Registration: October 3, 2018

Last date for depositing exam fees: October 4, 2018

Admit card date: October 23, 2018

Click here for more Education News