AYUSH NEET Postgraduate Round 2 Counselling Registration Closes Tomorrow, Check Details

AYUSH NEET PG Round 2 counselling 2023: Register with application number and date of birth.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, is scheduled to close the registration and choice-locking process for the second round of counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) in 2023 on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Those interested in participating in the second round of counselling can submit their preferences or make changes to their selections by accessing the official website at aaccc.gov.in.



According to the schedule, the seat allotment results for AYUSH NEET PG round 2 will be announced on October 27. Candidates who secure seats will need to report to the college between October 28 and November 6, 2023.

Candidates wishing to take part in AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling 2023 can complete their registration using their login details, which include their application number and date of birth.

Steps to register for the second round of counselling:

Visit the official website of the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) at aaccc.gov.in.

Locate the option that reads "Click here for R-2 Registration" and click on it. This action will redirect you to a new webpage.

On the new page, input your roll number, password, and security pin.

List your preferred choices in order of priority.

Make the necessary payment for the application fee.

After completing the above steps, submit your application and download the confirmation page.

Mandatory documents during physical reporting at the assigned college:

A provisional allotment letter

The NEET UG 2023 admit card and result-cum-rank card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and pass certificates

Passport-sized photographs

A valid identity proof (options include Aadhar card, PAN card, driver's license, voter ID, and passport)

A medical fitness certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner

Transfer certificate from the last institution attended

Category certificate (if applicable)

If candidates encounter any issues during the AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023 registration or seat allocation process, they can refer to the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in or contact the student helpline at 011-29870011.

The AACCC has been overseeing online counselling for the allocation of All India Quota (AIQ) Post Graduate (MD/MS) seats in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy under government, government-aided, central universities, national institutes, and deemed universities, comprising 100% of the seats, as well as institutional seats at BHU. This process has been in place since 2019, and seat allotments to eligible candidates are determined based on their performance in the AIAPGET 2023 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) was held on July 31, 2023, by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the results for AIAPGET 2023 were declared on August 19 on the official portal aaccc.gov.in.