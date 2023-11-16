Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Closing Today, Check Details

Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023: The results will be declared on November 18.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the registration process for Ayush NEET PG Round 3 counseling 2023 on Thursday, November 16, after extending the deadline from November 13. Interested candidates can register for the counselling at the official website, aaccc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the registration link will remain active until 2 pm. The counselling results will be declared on November 18.

Candidates assigned seats in the third round counseling are required to attend the colleges between November 19 and November 27, 2023.



The Ayush NEET PG round 3 counseling process for 2023 is under way to facilitate admissions to ayurveda, siddha, unani, and homeopathy in central universities, national institutes, deemed universities, and 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government and government-aided colleges.

Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to follow for registration

Go to the official website aaccc.gov.in.

Select the NEET PG counseling link.

Opt for round 3 registration and provide the necessary details.

Complete the application process for the third round of counseling.

Enter the preferred course and college for seat allotment.

Submit the application fee.

Download and take a printout of the application for future reference.

Eligibility is determined by clearing the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023. Candidates who did not participate in the first and second rounds are eligible for this round. Additionally, those who registered previously but were not assigned a seat in the prior rounds can register for the third round of counseling.