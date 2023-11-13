AYUSH NEET Postgraduate Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Closes Today

AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023: Round three seat holders are not eligible for a "free exit."

The registration for the AYUSH National Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 round 3 counseling will close on Monday (November 13). Those who are eligible and interested can apply for admission to courses in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and homeopathy on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can make the registration payment until 5pm today. The AYUSH NEET PG counseling 2023 round 3 option locking facility will be available from 2pm to 11.55pm. During the counselling, candidates must prioritise their preferred courses and colleges during enrollment.

The results for counselling round 3 will be released on November 16. Candidates will have to report to their assigned colleges between November 17 and November 24. Those who secure seats in round three will not be granted the opportunity for a "free exit".

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the Ayush NEET Counselling website at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on the 'AYUSH NEET PG Counselling round 3 registration' link on the homepage.

Complete the registration process by providing the necessary credentials.

Fill in the required choices, upload documents, pay fees, and submit the application.

Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The AYUSH NEET PG counselling facilitates admission for postgraduate MD, Siddha, Unani, MS-Ayurveda, and Homeopathy courses. Eligibility is based on clearing the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023. Candidates who did not participate in the first and second rounds are eligible for this round. Additionally, those who have previously registered but were not assigned a seat in the prior rounds can register for the third round of counselling.