AYUSH NEET Postgraduate 2023 Round 3 Counselling Starts Today, Check Details

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Candidates must bring the original documents and two copies of each.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is commencing the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 round 3 counselling today, November 9. The counselling aims to facilitate admissions to postgraduate MD, and MS programmes in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy. Those who have cleared the Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2023), can apply through the official website, aaccc.gov.in. Notably, there won't be a registration process for the stray vacancy round. Eligible individuals need to submit their applications by November 13. The selection of preferences for AYUSH NEET PG round 3 will start on Friday, November 10.

In the most recent notification concerning eligibility criteria, AACCC clarified that if a candidate had already secured a seat through State/UT Counselling and subsequently secured a seat during round 3 counselling, the state/UT seat would be considered null and void. The candidate must then enrol in the institute allotted during round 3 of counselling.

Candidates who have secured a seat are required to possess the following documents:

A provisional allotment letter issued by AACCC.

The AIAPGET-2023 admit card issued by the NTA.

The AIAPGET-2023 rank card issued by the NTA.

Certificates and mark sheets for both Class 10 and 12.

Academic mark sheets for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BSMS.

The degree certificate for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, or BSMS.

A completion certificate confirming the successful conclusion of a twelve-month compulsory rotatory internship. It is essential that candidates finish their internship by October 31, 2023.

A permanent registration certificate for the institute to which the seat is allocated, to be submitted by December 1, 2023.

A date of birth certificate and eight passport-sized photographs.

A medical fitness certificate and, if necessary, a caste certificate.

Candidates are required to carry the original documents and two copies of each, which should be attested.

Eligibility Criteria for Round 3: