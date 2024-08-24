Advertisement

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released, Registrations Begins On August 28

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: A total of four rounds of counselling- Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round-with two phases of seat allotment, will be conducted.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released, Registrations Begins On August 28
AYUSH NEET Counselling: The deadline for Round 1 counselling is September 2.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Ayush Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2024 qualified candidates for the current academic session. Registration will commence on August 28. Students can access the schedule by visiting the official website. A total of four rounds of counselling- Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round-with two phases of seat allotment, will be conducted. The deadline for Round 1 counselling is September 2.

Ayush NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule

Round 1
  • Registration and payment: August 28 to September 2
  • Choice filling and locking: August 29 to September 2
  • Seat allotment: September 3 to September 4
  • Results: September 5
  • Reporting to college: September 6 to September 11
Round 2
  • Registration and payment: September 18 to September 23
  • Choice filling and locking: September 19 to September 23
  • Seat allotment: September 24
  • Results: September 26
  • Reporting to college: September 27 to October 3
Round 3
  • Registration and payment: October 9 to October 14
  • Choice filling and locking: October 10 to October 14
  • Seat allotment: October 15 to October 16
  • Results: October 17
  • Reporting to college: October 18 to October 22

Eligible candidates can secure admission to various undergraduate courses, including BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BPharm-ITRA, through Ayush NEET UG counselling. These seats are available under the All India Quota (AIQ) in government and government-aided colleges (15%), deemed universities (100%), central universities, and National Institutes of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy medical streams.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024, AYUSH NEET UG, AYUSH UG Counselling 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Details
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released, Registrations Begins On August 28
Kerala School Students Must Clear Minimum Marks In Each Subject To Be Declared Promoted: Government
Next Article
Kerala School Students Must Clear Minimum Marks In Each Subject To Be Declared Promoted: Government
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;