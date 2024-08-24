AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released, Registrations Begins On August 28

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Ayush Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2024 qualified candidates for the current academic session. Registration will commence on August 28. Students can access the schedule by visiting the official website. A total of four rounds of counselling- Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round-with two phases of seat allotment, will be conducted. The deadline for Round 1 counselling is September 2.

Ayush NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule

Registration and payment: August 28 to September 2

Choice filling and locking: August 29 to September 2

Seat allotment: September 3 to September 4

Results: September 5

Reporting to college: September 6 to September 11

Registration and payment: September 18 to September 23

Choice filling and locking: September 19 to September 23

Seat allotment: September 24

Results: September 26

Reporting to college: September 27 to October 3

Registration and payment: October 9 to October 14

Choice filling and locking: October 10 to October 14

Seat allotment: October 15 to October 16

Results: October 17

Reporting to college: October 18 to October 22

Eligible candidates can secure admission to various undergraduate courses, including BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BPharm-ITRA, through Ayush NEET UG counselling. These seats are available under the All India Quota (AIQ) in government and government-aided colleges (15%), deemed universities (100%), central universities, and National Institutes of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy medical streams.