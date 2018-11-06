19 Ayurveda Departments Will Be Opened In New AIIMSs: Minister

Ayurveda Departments will be opened in the new 19 AIIMSs

Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik has announced that Ayurveda Departments will be opened in the new 19 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMSs. According to a statement from AYUSH ministry, work is already on to start Ayurveda Departments in hundred ESIC hospitals under Ministry of Labour. Further, the minister also said that the approval has been received from Home Ministry to open Ayurveda Deparments in seven hospitals of BSF and other Para military forces.

Inaugurating the 3rd Ayurveda Day in New Delhi yesterday along with Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr. Harshvardhan, Mr Naik said, this year AYUSH Ministry has taken many steps to fulfil the theme 'Ayurveda for public health' and decided for further expand the coverage of the National Programme of 'Prevention of Non Communicable Disease' from exiting six states.

The Minister also said, the Ministry will organise 50 workshops in collaboration with MSME to enhance entrepreneurship in Ayurveda and AYUSH sector.

While addressing the gathering Dr. Harshvardhan shared his experiences about Ayurveda and other systems of Indian medicine.

He emphasised upon the scientific integration of AYUSH system of medicines. He has also appreciated yesterday's seminar for sensitizing young entrepreneurs and exploring business opportunities in Ayurveda.

The third Ayurveda Day was celebrated throughout the country on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti yesterday.

As a part of Ayurveda Day celebration, the Ministry had organised a "National Seminar on Entrepreneurship and Business Development in Ayurveda" in association with NITI Aayog on 4th & 5th November 2018 at New Delhi, with the intention to encourage entrepreneurs and Ayurveda stakeholders towards businesses opportunities in the sector. The National Dhanwantary Ayurveda Awards were also given away yesterday.

