Australian University Invites Applications For Bachelor's In Exercise And Sports Science

Bachelor's In Exercise And Sports Science: Prospective candidates can apply at mq.edu.au.

Macquarie University in Australia is currently accepting applications for its Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science programme, offered by the Faculty of Medicine, Health, and Human Sciences in Sydney. Prospective candidates can apply through the university portal at mq.edu.au. Session 1 is scheduled to start on February 19, 2024.

The three-year degree program aims to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the global sports landscape. It emphasises practical experience to make a substantial impact in various professional domains. The curriculum covers a range of disciplines, including human anatomy, physiology, biomechanics, nutrition, sports psychology, exercise rehabilitation, and fitness.

Students will have the opportunity to enhance their practical skills and industry readiness through internships with partner organisations. Upon successful completion of the programme, graduates can emerge as highly skilled professionals, prepared for diverse career paths in exercise and sports science. Potential roles include sports performance analysts, exercise physiologists, strength and conditioning coaches, and sports nutrition consultants.

The programme's versatility extends opportunities to various settings such as private practice, hospitals, gyms, aged care facilities, government agencies, and sports teams. Macquarie University asserts that the degree also serves as an excellent foundation for students interested in further academic pursuits or research, contributing to advancements in the field of exercise and sports science. The program received qualifying accreditation in 2022 and is under consideration for full accreditation in 2023/2024.

Comprehensive details about the program, admission criteria, and the application process are accessible on the same website. Scholarships are also available for eligible students.

The programme is well-suited for individuals interested in:

The field of fitness and the sports industry.

Pursuing a career as an accredited exercise and sports scientist.

Engaging in postgraduate studies in physiotherapy.

Course fee



The estimated annual fee of the course is Aud $12 700 (Rs 6,98,500).