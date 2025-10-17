At NDTV World Summit, Australian Minister Showcases "Flourishing" Educational Ties With India

NDTV World Summit 2025: At the NDTV World Summit today, where global leaders, AI experts, and change-makers congregated, Australian Minister Dr. Anne Aly discussed the celebration of the comprehensive strategic partnership and the framework for the economic engagement between the two nations, highlighting the rapid growth of educational ties between India and Australia.

"Our educational connections are flourishing as more Indian students pursue studies in Australia, and Australian universities are establishing campuses throughout India," she stated.

Australia has enhanced the educational relationship with India by becoming the first nation to establish a foreign campus in the country. Deakin University launched its branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, in 2024 providing students the opportunity to study for a Master of Business Analytics and a Master of Cybersecurity (Professional) at the university.

She outlined the roadmap for economic collaboration between Australia and India, emphasizing:

"Our commitment is to prioritize and fast-track the next stage of our partnership, whether through clean energy, education and skills, agribusiness and technology, tourism, or other areas like defense, sports, culture, space, and technology."

She also noted the harmony between the two economies: "Our economies complement each other well."

Dr. Anne Aly serves as the Australian Minister for Small Business, International Development, and Multicultural Affairs.

During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and former Australian PM Tony Abbott were scheduled to speak, alongside artists and innovators, including Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar.