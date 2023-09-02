Australia Scraps Pandemic Visa For International Students: All You Need to Know

Government reintroduced a cap on number of hours international students can work.

The Australian government has announced that it will stop issuing Covid-era visa beginning February 2024.

"From February 2024, the visa will be closed to all applicants. This will provide certainty to our visa system now that the circumstances that drove the operation of the visa no longer exist," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said in a statement.

Notably, the Pandemic Event visa (subclass 408) was introduced in 2020 to support international students who were trapped in Australia during the pandemic, and to fill labour shortages due to international border closures. It allowed students to live in the country for an additional 12 months if their visas expired, and travel to and from Australia multiple times during a stay.

However, now, this Covid-ear visa is being phased out. As per a press release, existing visa holders will remain lawful until their current visa expires, with the ability to extend it for another six months at a cost of AUD405 (nearly 21,700). But from February 2024, the visa will be closed to all applicants as it will be completely scrapped.

"The Pandemic Event visa was an important part of Australia's visa system during the pandemic. Many people on temporary visas helped Australia during this period," Mr Giles said in a statement.

"We're providing an opportunity for people who hold a Pandemic Event visa to explore another visa option, or plan to leave Australia," he added.

The Australian government also said that people who were not eligible for another visa would have to leave the country. "This will provide certainty to our visa system now that the circumstances that drove the operation of the [Pandemic Event] visa no longer exist," a statement said.

Additionally, the government has also reintroduced a cap on the number of hours international students can work. According to the press note, since July 1, they have been restricted to 48 hours per fortnight. The government has also put an end to work exemptions for Working Holiday Visa holders.

"These measures combined place downward pressure on Net Overseas Migration, which continues to rebound post-pandemic," the statement said.

